Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur MC approves 117.5-crore budget for 2022-23
chandigarh news

Zirakpur MC approves 117.5-crore budget for 2022-23

With no new taxes, projects planned in upcoming fiscal, budget approved by the Zirakpur MC is only ₹50-lakh surplus
While the Zirakpur municipal council has set an income target of 117.5 crore, it expects to spend around 117 crore, making the budget only 50-lakh surplus. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 03:04 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

With no new tax and project planned, the Zirakpur municipal council (MC) on Monday approved a budget of 117.5 crore for financial year 2022-23 at its monthly House meeting on Monday.

While the council has set an income target of 117.5 crore, it expects to spend around 117 crore, making the budget only 50-lakh surplus.

Last year, the civic body had approved a budget of 98 crore.

Among its major earnings in the upcoming fiscal are 20 crore from GST and VAT, and 5.67 crore from excise duty.

Property tax and building application collections are expected to bring in 72 lakh and 80 lakh, respectively.

MC also hopes to earn 60 lakh from rent and entertainment, 20 lakh from water and sewerage bills, and 2 lakh from licence fees.

Besides, the council already has 124.5 crore in its deposit account.

RELATED STORIES

At the meeting, the House also approved 2.15 crore for new posts. Similarly, 2.5% of the budget was set aside for emergency fund.

The House also took up discussion on awarding the 4.2 crore contract for advertisements, which was strongly objected by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors.

Councillors appealed to MC president Udayvir Singh Dhillon that payments to contractors should not be cleared without their consent, as they, and not the MC officials, were accountable to the residents.

Congratulating the newly formed AAP government in Punjab, councillors of both SAD and Congress assured to work with it for Zirakpur’s overall development. AAP’s Kuljeet Singh Randhawa had won from the Dera Bassi seat, which comprises Zirakpur.

Out of total 31 seats in the Zirakpur MC House, 23 were won by the Congress in the MC elections held in February 2021. The remaining eight went to the SAD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP