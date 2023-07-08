Zirakpur police end snatchers’ spree, recover three bikes

The Zirakpur police have busted a gang of snatchers who were behind a series of theft and snatching incidents in Zirakpur and surrounding areas.

The snatchers have been booked under Sections 379 (theft), 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station. (iStock)

As many as three motorcycles and one scooter have been recovered with the arrest of four gang members, identified as Ajay Yadav of Siva Enclave, Zirakpur; Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, of Narayangarh Jhungia, Mohali; Nandu of Phabat, Zirakpur, and Naveen of Sukhna Colony, Zirakpur.

Disclosing this here on Friday, Zirakpur station house officer (SHO) Simranjit Singh Shergill said the gang members were arrested following secret information.

“They are all drug addicts. Together, they have committed many thefts and robberies. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they turned to crime to make quick money to fuel their drug addiction,” the SHO said.

They were produced before a court that sent them to police custody. Further interrogation of the accused is underway.