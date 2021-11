Zirakpur: Satvik Singla, Mankeerat Kaur enter tennis pre-quarters

Chandigarh’s Satvik Singla outplayed Haryana’s Trishubh 6-4,6-4 in the boys’ U-18 first-round match to enter the pre-quarters during the All India Tennis Association U-18 National Ranking Championship being held at Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur, on Monday. In the girls’ U-18 first-round matches, Punjabs Agampreet Kaur outclassed Snigdha Pandey of Uttarakhand 6-2,6-0 while Mankeerat Kaur ousted Anika 6-2,6-2 to enter the pre-quarters.

Results

Under-18 boys’ (first round): Agnivesh Bharadwaj (HR) bt Tanav Gupta (CH) 6-2,6-0, Satvik Singla (CH) bt Trishubh (HR) 6-4,6-4, Harmanjit Singh (PB) bt Hridey Malothra (HR) 6-0,6-0, Anhad Singh Oberai (PB) bt Jujhar Singh (PB)6-3,6-2, Aniruddh Sangra (CH) bt Suryansh Nagar(MH) 6-1,6-0, Akshat Dhull (HR) bt Aryan Aggarwal (PB) 6-0,6-2, Sahajpreet Singh Bajwa (PB) Tarun Sharma (HP)6-0,6-1;

Under-18 girls’ (first round):

Agampreet Kaur (PB) bt Snigdha Pandey (UK)

6-2,6-0, Mankeerat Kaur (PB) bt Anika (PB) 6-2,6-2.