Zirakpur shootout: Absconding accused caught from Saharanpur

Police have arrested the co-accused who had escaped during the encounter on VIP Road, Zirakpur, on November 6 that had led to the arrest of an associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

With the arrest of Gurpal Singh of Dera Bassi, who, police said, was in direct touch with US-based gangster Saba, police also recovered a .30-bore Chinese pistol and five live cartridges. Saba is a close associate of gangster Goldy Brar, police said.

“Gurpal was nabbed from Rankhandi village, Saharanpur, UP, on Thursday morning with the help of human and technical inputs. He had been moving to different hideouts provided by his handlers,” said Sandeep Kumar Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

According to sources, Gurpal, after dodging police, stayed in various hotels in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Manpreet Singh, SP (Rural), Mohali, said those who sheltered Gurpal will be booked and arrested.

Following the gunfight on November 6, police had arrested Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, of Khedi Gujran, Dera Bassi, who had suffered a bullet injury in the leg in the fray.

Duo was tasked with targeted killings

Police investigation had revealed that Manjeet and Gurpal were tasked by gangsters Goldy Brar and Saba to eliminate two businessmen based in Zirakpur and Chandigarh for not paying extortion money.

Police said Saba got three pistols delivered to the duo 10 before the shootout near Dera Bassi college to execute the killings. As per sources, police have identified the two men who delivered the arms to the shooters.

“It is evident now that the Bishnoi gang has hideouts in Uttar Pradesh also, apart from Punjab and Haryana. With the arrest of Gurpal, we are hopeful of arresting their accomplices and recovering more weapons,” said a senior police officer.

Saba, who hails from Gobindgarh, Punjab, according to the police, is currently operating from the US on the directions of Lawrence’s younger brother Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Anmol is also wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. As per police, Saba was the one who avenged murder of Goldy’s brother Gurlal Brar, who was shot dead in Chandigarh in 2020.

Saba allegedly got Deepak, alias Maan Jaiton, of Faridkot murdered in Sonepat in October this year for the murder of Gurlal, a former state president of the Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

Deepak was a close aide of Bishnoi’s rival Davinder Bambiha gang member Lucky Patial, who is operating the gang from Armenia.

