Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur: Shop owner booked after seizure of banned pesticides
chandigarh news

Zirakpur: Shop owner booked after seizure of banned pesticides

The agriculture department, Mohali, on Monday raided a pesticide shop, Thua Pesticides, in Zirakpur and seized 40 litres of banned pesticides and 200 litres of banned and expired pesticide Dichlorovos
The agriculture department, Mohali, on Monday seized 240 litres of banned pesticides from a Zirakpur shop. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The agriculture department, Mohali, on Monday raided a pesticide shop, Thua Pesticides, in Zirakpur and seized 40 litres of banned pesticides and 200 litres of banned and expired pesticide Dichlorovos.

Chief agriculture officer, Mohali, Rajesh Raheja said, “We got a complaint that shop owner Sukhwinder Singh of Thua pesticides is tagging sulphur with urea. Our team raided the shop and seized the pesticides.”

He said the agriculture minister had earlier warned dealers and societies to ensure no tagging of any agriculture input with fertiliser.

A case under Sections 29 ( 1) ( C) and (d) of the Insecticides Act, 1969,has been registered against the owner of the shop at the Zirakpur police station.

Onkar Singh Brar, SHO, said, “We have registered an FIR against the owner as we have got the complaint from the agriculture department.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP