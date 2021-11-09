Zirakpur: Shop owner booked after seizure of banned pesticides

The agriculture department, Mohali, on Monday raided a pesticide shop, Thua Pesticides, in Zirakpur and seized 40 litres of banned pesticides and 200 litres of banned and expired pesticide Dichlorovos.

Chief agriculture officer, Mohali, Rajesh Raheja said, “We got a complaint that shop owner Sukhwinder Singh of Thua pesticides is tagging sulphur with urea. Our team raided the shop and seized the pesticides.”

He said the agriculture minister had earlier warned dealers and societies to ensure no tagging of any agriculture input with fertiliser.

A case under Sections 29 ( 1) ( C) and (d) of the Insecticides Act, 1969,has been registered against the owner of the shop at the Zirakpur police station.

Onkar Singh Brar, SHO, said, “We have registered an FIR against the owner as we have got the complaint from the agriculture department.”