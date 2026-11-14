Zirakpur: Women offer lift to passenger, flee with gold bangle

Two women and a man allegedly stole a gold bangle from a woman after offering her and her husband a lift to Panchkula in their vehicle near the Zirakpur bus stand on November 11. Santosh and her husband accepted the offer and sat in the rear of the vehicle, alongside the two women. (HT File)

Police registered a case against the three unidentified suspects under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by Santosh Devi, a resident of Jind, Haryana.

In her complaint, Santosh said she and her husband, Chandrup Malik, left for Chandigarh by bus around 7.20am on November 11. They got off at the Zirakpur bus stand around 10.25am, where a vehicle carrying two women and a man stopped near them.

The occupants asked the couple where they wanted to go. When Santosh said they were heading to Panchkula, the occupants said they were also going there and offered them a lift.

Santosh and her husband accepted the offer and sat in the rear of the vehicle, alongside the two women. After travelling some distance, one of the women said she felt like vomiting. The driver then stopped the vehicle near Silver City in Zirakpur.

The occupants asked the couple to get out and drove away. A short while later, Santosh noticed that the gold bangle she had been wearing on her left hand was missing. She suspected that the two women had removed it while they were travelling together.

Santosh approached Zirakpur police and sought action against the occupants.