Chandigarh travel agent booked for fraud in two cases

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 01:08 IST

The Panchkula police have booked a Chandigarh-based travel agent for fraud and cheating in two separate cases.

In one of the first information reports (FIRs) registered at Sector 5 police station on Saturday, complainant Surinder Mohan Dilbagi, a resident of Sector 12-A, Panchkula, and working as deputy director of Bhakra Beas Management Board, Chandigarh, stated, “I, along with my four family members, had taken a package (including air tickets, taxi transportation and hotels) for a visit to north-east India from one Sandeep Kumar, business head of Yatra Global, SCO 148, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, in April 2019.” But even after the payment of around Rs 1.3 lakh to the travel agent, he neither transferred payments to the airlines nor to the hotels for bookings, the complainant said, adding that the accused’s phone was coming switch off when he tried to inquire about the package.

In the second complaint, Vikas Bangar of Sector 25, Panchkula, said he, along with one of his friend, Rajesh Kumar, had booked a package to Dubai in March 2019 from Sandeep and paid him around Rs 3 lakh. But no airlines and hotel tickets were booked by the agent.

Investigations are underway in the cases registered under Sections 406 (punishment for committing criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.