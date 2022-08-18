Chennai woman files complaint after finding insect crawling in her food, eatery faces temporary ban
Complaint filed against one of the city's famous restaurants after a customer reportedly found a worm in the food she ordered.
A woman from Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai has reportedly filed a complaint against one of the city's famous restaurants after allegedly finding a worm in the food she ordered.
According to reports published by some media outlets, Ms Rani, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Chennai, had visited ‘Namma Vidya Vasantha Bhavan’ restaurant at a mall and ordered ‘chhola puri’. When she received the order, she noticed a worm crawling in her food.
Rani later filed a complaint with the food safety department against the restaurant, following an inspection was carried out and temporary ban imposed on the restaurant. Officials also issued a warning to the restaurant owner regarding food safety measures.
Vasantha Bhavan is a well-known vegetarian restaurant near Koyambedu in Chennai where the incident reportedly took place on Monday.
In a similar incident that happened last month, a man reportedly found a lizard in his food at one of Delhi’s popular restaurants. The man said the restaurant had apologised over the issue and no further action had been taken.