Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chennai woman files complaint after finding insect crawling in her food, eatery faces temporary ban

Chennai woman files complaint after finding insect crawling in her food, eatery faces temporary ban

cities
Published on Aug 18, 2022 08:14 PM IST

Complaint filed against one of the city's famous restaurants after a customer reportedly found a worm in the food she ordered.

(Representational Image)
ByHT News Desk

A woman from Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai has reportedly filed a complaint against one of the city's famous restaurants after allegedly finding a worm in the food she ordered.

According to reports published by some media outlets, Ms Rani, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Chennai, had visited ‘Namma Vidya Vasantha Bhavan’ restaurant at a mall and ordered ‘chhola puri’. When she received the order, she noticed a worm crawling in her food.

Rani later filed a complaint with the food safety department against the restaurant, following an inspection was carried out and temporary ban imposed on the restaurant. Officials also issued a warning to the restaurant owner regarding food safety measures.

Vasantha Bhavan is a well-known vegetarian restaurant near Koyambedu in Chennai where the incident reportedly took place on Monday.

In a similar incident that happened last month, a man reportedly found a lizard in his food at one of Delhi’s popular restaurants. The man said the restaurant had apologised over the issue and no further action had been taken.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
chennai
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP