Chopper service suspended as Mata Vaishno Devi shrine gets fresh snowfall

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 14:24 IST

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall, forcing the suspension of the helicopter service on Tuesday.

However, the pilgrimage went on smoothly with thousands of devotees trekking the snow-covered route to pay obeisance at the shrine situated at a height of 5,200-feet atop the Trikuta Hills in Reasi district, officials said.

They said light snowfall was going on in the shrine area since Monday -- the first round of snow this year, and so far a few inches of snow had accumulated on the ground.

The helicopter service was suspended this morning due to inclement weather, the officials said, adding that the chopper made only a few trips to and fro the shrine on Monday.

The service is likely to resume once the weather condition improves.

Despite snowfall, the officials said the pilgrimage was going on smoothly with occasional use of the ropeway and battery cars.

Light to moderate snowfall was experienced in most of the high-altitude areas, while the plains, including Jammu city, were lashed by intermittent rains since Monday afternoon.

ANOTHER COLD SPELL FROM JAN 12-13

The weatherman has predicted significant improvement in the weather from Tuesday evening but said that another spell of similar intensity is likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on January 12 and 13.

The overcast conditions led to an increase in the night temperature in most parts of Jammu region, where Batote along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was the coldest recorded place at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s 8.7 degrees Celsius, the official said adding that night temperature in the city was 1.6 notches above the season’s average.

Bhaderwah town in Doda district recorded a low of minus 0.3 and Banihal town in Ramban district registered minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded a dip and settled at 7 degrees Celsius in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.