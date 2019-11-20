Cloned copies of seized electronic evidence handed to 3 Elgar Parishad accused

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:26 IST

PUNE: Voluminous electronic evidence seized by Pune police from the possession of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case was handed over to two of the accused in a Pune court on Wednesday.

Two hard disks - one of 8 terabyte and one of 2 terabyte - were given to accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling in the court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navander.

However, Arun Ferriera, one of the nine arrested in the case, expressed disappointment as the paper listing the contents of the hard disks did not give details of what was being provided to them as cloned copies.

“I cannot check it right now as there is no computer and we (in jail) do not have access to a computer. There is nothing here about what is the data inside. There is nothing here about the hash value of the documents and whether it matches the hash value mentioned in the chargesheet. What if we open these hard disks and they are empty,” said Ferriera. His concerns were repeated by Advocate Surendra Gadling who is also arrested in the case.

However, the judge asked the accused to accept the copies and said that their concerns could not be entertained right now. “We are claiming expertise over everything. We cannot be experts in everything, can we? Please quote your concerns in black and white. Accept the copies right now and then we will decide,” said Judge Navander. The matter is posted for hearing on December 4.

The judge asked a forensic expert to be part of the court proceedings whenever required in connection with the voluminous electronic evidence in the case. A team of forensic experts from the government Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was present in court on Wednesday.

The court asked the present FSL expert, Sonali Fulbale, to prepare a document on the procedure followed by the FSL team to prepare cloned copies. Each copy takes 45 hours to be made, according to Fulbale. The judge has asked for the remaining copies to be made in the next 14 days.

The other accused in the case, including Shoma Sen, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, and Mahesh Raut, will soon get copies of their seized documents as well.

All the arrested in the case are to be provided with a copy of all the electronic evidence seized in the case, as per an order passed by Additional Sessions Judge Kishore Vadane who was previously hearing the case. One copy has to be submitted to the court. The FSL, therefore, has to prepare 10 copies of all the data that runs into multiple terabyte.

“We have put together three copies so far of two hard disks each,” said District government pleader Ujwala Pawar.