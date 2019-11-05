CM inaugurates 1,000-bed Medanta hosp in Lucknow

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:52 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated the 1,000-bed Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

In the presence of its founder Dr Naresh Trehan, the CM said the hospital would general around 6,000 jobs here.

“A healthy competition was required in the health sector for long. We have SGPGI, KGMU and other institutions. More than 8,000 people visit PGI’s OPD every day and the situation at KGMU is similar,” said Yogi.

The chief minister added, “The state government is strengthening health infrastructure and opening new medical colleges. But super specialty healthcare is still a challenge and Medanta has come to meet it out.”

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, he said around 60 million people in UP were given health cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The chief Minister added that the union government had been improving health infrastructure across the country and new schemes were launched to facilitate underprivileged people.

Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director, Medanta said, “Medanta was envisioned as a synthesis of the wealth of traditional knowledge of the east and advancements of modern medicine. It is actively contributing to advancements in medical science and is expanding its footprint of patient-centric medicine in cities like Lucknow.”

He added that expansion plans were underway in other cities across the country.

The hospital in Lucknow will comprise cardiology/cardiac surgery, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, orthopedics, radiology, transfusion medicine, pulmonary medicine, medical oncology, internal medicine, and endocrinology facilities among others, he added.