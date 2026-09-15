Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday invited Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, 50th Imam of the Ismaili Muslims, to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be organised by the state government for three days from December 7.

CM invites Rahim Aga Khan to Telangana Rising Global Summit

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reddy, who met Khan here, sought the assistance of the Aga Khan Development Network in renovating City College and the Nizam-era Osmania General Hospital buildings.

He said the state government is constructing new buildings for the OGH and the old hospital complex is planned to be developed as a heritage structure.

The Global Summit would be organised in the Future City being developed by the state government on Hyderabad's outskirts, he said, according to an official release.

Representatives from 100 countries are expected to attend the summit.

He also said the Future City is being developed on 30,000 acres as a net zero city.

Reddy said a company from Singapore is preparing the master plan for the Future City which would be just 20 minutes away from the city's international airport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He highlighted that a 'green zone' would come up in 15,000 acres in the Future City. Top companies like Amazon have started their operations in the Future City, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted that a 'green zone' would come up in 15,000 acres in the Future City. Top companies like Amazon have started their operations in the Future City, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Expressing deep respect for the Aga Khan Foundation, he said it played a key role in rejuvenating various heritage structures in the city.

The Legislative Council building, a heritage complex, has recently been renovated and the Qutb Shahi tombs were restored earlier with the help of the Foundation, he said, according to the release.

The CM informed Khan about the state government's plans for rejuvenating the Musi river here.

State Minority Affairs Minister Mohammad Azharuddin and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Khan began his India visit on September 9 following an invitation from Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He called on Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here on September 14.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.