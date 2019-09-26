Chandigarh cop fined for not fastening helmet strap

cities

The traffic police on Wednesday fined a policeman ₹2,000 for not fastening the helmet strap while riding a motorcycle.

Under the amended Motor Vehicles’ Act, the violation entails a ₹1,000 fine. But, the penalty is double for cops violating the rule.

The offence came to light after a user shared a photo with SSP, traffic, Shashank Anand on Twitter, urging him for penal action. The Twitter user mentioned that the cop was spotted driving the motorcycle near Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 around 12pm on Wednesday. According to police, the two-wheeler is registered in the name of one Anoop Singh.

Acting swiftly, the traffic police issued a challan against the cop.

Earlier on September 16, the traffic police had challaned a police control room (PCR) vehicle ₹2,000 for stopping beyond the zebra crossing at the Sector 39/40 light point near the India Meteorological Department office.

A passer-by had clicked a picture of the offence and shared it on social media, following which Anand had asked the traffic officials to issue a traffic violation information slip (TVIS) to the PCR vehicle. The fine for parking on zebra crossing is ₹1,000.

Similarly, on September 5, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) working with the Punjab Police was challaned for talking on the phone while riding a two-wheeler. He was fined ₹10,000 for the offence, which entails a ₹5,000 fine.

This offence also came to fore through a Twitter user, who posted a photo on the traffic police’s Twitter page. The user had stated that the cops was talking on the phone while travelling on the Sector 9 and 10 dividing road.

