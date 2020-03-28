Cops distribute food to Thane tribals

cities

The Kongaon police visited the tribal areas on Saturday and distributed groceries to these households and also created awareness and taking precautions. Around 140 tribal families in Thane’s Kongaon were given rice, lentils, pulses and wheat flour. “We told them about the precautionary measures they need to take to be safe,” said Ramesh Katkar, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station, Bhiwandi.