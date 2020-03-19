Coronavirus outbreak: 35 MBBS students stuck in Singapore

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:56 IST

Around 35 MBBS students, who left from Philippines to Mumbai, are stuck at Singapore airport since Wednesday. The students flew from Philippines to Kuala Lumpur, but were later transported to Singapore as India has banned flight operations from Malaysia. They were stranded at Singapore airport as airlines denied them boarding owing to their travel history.

Himanshu Joshi, 24, brother of one of the students, said, “We are helpless as we don’t have any updates on when they can come to India. They spent Tuesday night at Kuala Lumpur airport.” Shiv Sena, MLA, Pratap Sarnaik, has drafted a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting for help. “Some of these students are from Thane, which is my constituency. I have requested the CM to help these students to come to India and get them tested,” said Sarnaik.

Man returned from Australia barred from entering flat

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, a 35-year-old man who returned from Australia, via Delhi, was barred from entering his flat in Ramnagar area of Dombivli by his neighbours. The residents of the building demanded that he first get himself tested for Covid-19 before entering. the building premises.

SP Aaher, a senior police inspector, said, “The person resides in Australia with his family. On March 11, he came to Delhi for official work and was screened at the airport. However, the building residents didn’t let him enter”

No driving licence test till March 31

The transport department on Wednesday has stopped all new driving license test at 50 Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Maharashtra up till March 31. The driving license tests that have been scheduled before March 31 will be rescheduled in April.

The computerised learners license test have also been cancelled up till March 31.

APMC market to be shut on Sunday

The APMC market in Kalyan will be shut on coming Sunday as a part of cleaning and sanitising of the market area to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The market which sees a huge crowd on a daily basis with many trucks containing vegetables, foodgrains and flowers unloading there will remain shut from entire 24 hours. Kapil Thale, chairman, APMC Kalyan said, ” Considering the spread of the virus, it is necessary to clean the market and also sanitise it. We will take up the work on Sunday throughout the day.”

Queer film fest postponed

Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, which is usually held on May every year, has now been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The event acts as a platform for discussions related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) community.

“It is time for all of us to stand in solidarity and ensure everyone’s safety and health. A layer date will be shared soon, as want to celebrate the festival with same grandness, joviality and community bonding that the festival is known for”, said Sridhar Rangayan, festival director.

TMC helpline number gets 57 calls on Tuesday

The helpline number set up for people to call to seek help on coronavirus is buzzing with calls from panicked residents from across the city. On Tuesday, the helpline received 57 calls, while the medical team of the corporation paid a house visit to all these 57 callers who claimed they have symptoms of Covid-19. The corporation has sent 22 people to Kasturba Hospital out of which 20 people have tested negative so far, while report of one person is awaited and one person was tested positive last week.

2 docs booked for misleading citizens

Waliv police on Tuesday booked an Ayurveda doctor for putting up a banner about a coronavirus preventive medicine. The accused Dr Sarwar R Khan had put up a banner in Vasai that carried the name of a pharmaceutical company and claimed to prevent the virus, said an officer.

In another fresh case on Wednesday, in Tulinj, Nallasopara (E) Dr Subhashchandra Yadav, 39, has been booked for allegedly offering ‘antidotes’ of 3 doses each costing ₹100 as cure to coronavirus.