Coronavirus outbreak: Khalsa College for Women resorts to teaching on WhatsApp groups in Ludhiana

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:19 IST

With the closure of schools and colleges across the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, faculty members of Khalsa College for Women (KCW) have started teaching the students through WhatsApp groups.

With the mid-term semester examinations in government colleges under Panjab University (PU) scheduled from April 1, the government orders have left the teachers and students with no option, but to use social media platforms as a means to complete syllabi and get their queries cleared. Every year, the month of March is utilised for completing the entire syllabus and carrying out revisions.

Physics head of the department (HOD) at KCW, Sangeeta Sharma, said, “For the last month before the mid-term semesters, the departments intentionally leave 5 to 10% of the syllabi to prevent students from skipping the class and stay connected with the studies by attending the college everyday.”

“All the classes already have WhatsApp groups. In such groups, we are clearing the doubts put forth by the students and also covering some topics that have not been discussed in the classes till now. Class representatives (CRs) are now working as a medium in case there is any communication barrier,” she said.

Associate professor of Hindi department, Kamini Sahir, said, “Our syllabus is already complete and we are now just doing the revision parts. While all of us are coming on duty and sitting in the college during our working hours, we are available for the students on phone 24/7.”

FEW STUDENTS VISITING COLLEGE FOR CLEARING DOUBTS

While many students are staying connected with the teachers through electronic mediums, few are visiting the colleges to get their doubts cleared.

A bachelor of science (BSc) final year student from Pohana (Haryana), Pushpinder Kaur, who visited the college’s physics department to clear her doubts, said she made the visit as she would beleaving for her home on Saturday.

Another BSc final year student from Sangrur (Punjab), Jagdeep Kaur, said she finds it difficult to prepare for examinations at home, so, she is staying back in the city for some days to prepare for the papers with her classmate and visit the college to get her doubts cleared from her professors.

Principal Mukti Gill said the college had recently arranged a lecture conducted by its staff on the preventive measures to be taken against coronavirus. “We have updated all the preventive steps on the display boards and asked the college staff to take all the necessary measures while they come on duty. As there has been no announcement for the postponement of the mid-term semesters till now, the HODs have been asked to provide all the necessary support to the students through e-mails, as they prepare for the examinations at home,” Gill said.