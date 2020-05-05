e-paper
Covid-19 side-effect: Haryana departments forget to get Bills passed by assembly notified

Of the 16 Bills passed by the Haryana assembly during the budget session, seven are yet to be notified by the law and legislative department

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 16:36 IST
Chandigarh: The spread of Covid-19 in Haryana seems to have diverted the attention of the state government from certain administrative issues.

Of the 16 Bills passed by the Haryana assembly during the budget session, seven are yet to be notified by the law and legislative department. According to the law-making process, once the governor accords his assent to a Bill passed by the state assembly, the Bill has to be notified as an Act (a law). “The government cannot enforce a change in the law or a new law unless a notification is issued,” said an official.

Eight bills each were passed by the state assembly on March 2 and 3.

Sources said that as a result of Covid-19 and the lockdown, many departments have forgotten to send the files to the law secretary for gazette notification of the assented Bills despite the fact these Bills have been assented to by the governor. Some of the departments, however, seem to be waking up now and will get the Bills notified in the coming days.

Among the seven Bills awaiting notification by the law and legislative department are the Haryana Official Language (amendment) Bill, 2020; the Haryana Scheduled Castes (Reservation in Admission in Government Educational Institutions) Bill, 2020; the Haryana Consolidation of Project Land (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2020; the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Haryana Private Universities (amendment) Bill; the Haryana State Higher Education Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and the Prohibition of Child Marriage in (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2020.

