UP to ease Covid-19 curbs from today: Check latest guidelines here

The relaxations in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) curbs, announced by Uttar Pradesh government , came into effect from Monday. The new guidelines will allow markets to operate from 7am to 9pm, while restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government has also said that the people in the state should not lower their guard, otherwise a "corona curfew" will be reimposed in the districts where more than 500 Covid-19 cases are reported.

The new guidelines will be effective for all the places other than containment zones.

Here are the fresh set of guidelines:

Shops and markets are allowed to open from 7am to 9pm. The weekend corona curfew will be in place on Saturday and Sunday in the entire state. Government offices will work with full force and a dedicated Covid help desk will have to be established compulsorily. Private offices will encourage work from home, however, if they call staff they will also have to follow guidelines similar for government offices. Restaurants, eateries, etc will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity and they will have to make arrangements for thermometer, pulse oximeter and sanitiser at their entrance. Malls will be allowed to operate with similar arrangements. A maximum of 50 people in marriage functions are allowed along with strict implementation of Covid protocol. Monuments of ASI along with parks and zoos will be allowed to operate as per their pre-decided timings. Only 50 people will be allowed at a time at religious places. Two people will be allowed on two-wheelers, while two people apart from the driver will be allowed to sit in three-wheelers, in four wheelers apart from the driver three people will be allowed to sit.

10.Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed for educational purposes, while online classes will have to be held as per the directions from the department concerned.

11.Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, stadiums will continue to remain closed until further orders.