Cutting across party lines, leaders in HP support Janata Curfew

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:41 IST

Leaders cutting across party lines are coming together to contain the spread of coronavirus that has created panic among people in the state.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over a meeting convened at a hotel here to discuss strategies to tackle coronavirus. Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, the lone legislator from Communist Party of India Rakesh Singha attended the meeting which lasted for nearly an hour.

Other who attended the meeting include education and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore, BJP state chief and Nahan legislator, Rajeev Bindal and former Shimla mayor and CPI( M) state secretariat member Sanjay Chauhan.

The political parties, however, did not arrive on any decision on the Budget session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha which commenced on February 25 and was to culminate on April 4. Vidhan Sabha was scheduled to assemble on Monday after a weeklong recess. The decision on postponing the Vidhan Sabha session will be taken on Monday.

Thakur urged leaders of all political parties of state to give their wholehearted support to the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He said that cases of hoardings and profiteering of essential commodities will be strictly dealt with. He said the government has also decided to postpone the date of payment of various public utility bills like electricity, water without any extra charges. The state government would take strict action against suspected persons who refuse to be put in quarantine, he said adding that five sanitise making units in the state have been asked to manufacture sanitisers in bulk.

Jai Ram said that all teachers were also being exempted from coming to school till March 31 except in cases of an emergency, the concerned deputy commissioners may call them if their services are required. He said that there is adequate stock of essential commodities in the state.

He also urged the opposition to extend their support to ensure the success of ‘Janata Curfew’ in the state to motivate people to remain indoors on Sunday, which would help in checking the spread of the virus.

Traders’ body to close down shops till Tuesday

Amidst the growing fear of Covid-19, Shimla traders’ body, Beopar Mandal has decided to close down all shops except those selling medicines and vegetables till Tuesday. “The decision came after several meetings were conducted by traders a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Janata Curfew’ for social distancing to curb check of spreading the deadly virus. This will reduce crowding in the markets,” said Beopar Mandal president Inderjeet Singh.

Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) has cancelled all training programmes, workshops and seminars. A government spokesperson said that the decision was taken in compliance with the order of the state government till March 31. HP Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) said that lifts connecting cart road and mall road would remain closed on Sunday. The tourism department has closed down the lift connecting mall roads to the main circular road till March 31.