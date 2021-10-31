13 killed in road accident in Dehradun’s Chakrata

Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in the Chakrata area of Uttarakhand’s capital of Dehradun on Sunday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 300 feet deep gorge, said police.

“As of now, 13 people have died in the accident. Their bodies have been recovered from the spot with the help of local villagers who were the first to reach there to rescue people,” said Satendra Bhati, the station house officer of Chakrata. He said the rescue personnel had to face difficulties in reaching the accident spot at Tiuni in Chakrata tehsil, about 170 kms from Dehradun, as it was a remote site and about 300 feet deep.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident and directed transport department to ensure there is no overloading in vehicles and to take action against such vehicles. He also appealed to people in the state to not allow overloading in vehicles, so that such incidents don’t recur. While overloading is a common cause of accidents in the hilly terrain of the state, the exact reason behind the Chakrata accident is not known yet.

District magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said the accident occurred on the Bulhad-Baiyla road. “It was a local utility vehicle and most likely it was overloaded. SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel and police have reached the area to carry our search and rescue operations”, he said.