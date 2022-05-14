Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand
dehradun news

3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday
The SDRF team rescued the injured woman and sent her to a hospital. The three bodies were recovered and handed over to the district police. (SDRF)
Published on May 14, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

DEHRADUN: Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday.

SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.

The SDRF team first rescued the injured woman and sent her to a hospital . The three bodies were recovered and handed over to the district police.

The deceased have been identified as Gahatori, 52, Pradeep Gahatori, 48 and Devki Devi, 68. The injured woman, 45-year-old Manju Gahatori, is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The four, residents of Champawat, were returning from Haridwar over 350km away.

In another incident, the SDRF rescued 10 labourers who had got stranded on an island in Maneri Dam reservoir in Uttarkashi district on Thursday night.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP