3 pilgrims on their way to Yamunotri shrines killed, 9 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge
Mussoorie: Three pilgrims including a driver from Maharashtra died while 10 others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Dabarkot between Orji and Sayana Chatti on the Yamunotri highway night on Thursday night, police said.
Three people, including the driver, died on the spot while the ten other pilgrims who were injured were rescued by police and a team from the state disaster response force and were referred to the government hospital at Dehradun and are undergoing treatment, SDRF officials said.
The SDRF team, after reaching the spot, found that a Bolero vehicle, carrying 13 people had fallen into a deep gorge. The bodies of the deceased were recovered and the injured were pulled out after a rescue operation spanning more than an hour amid pitch dark conditions, SDRF officials said.
The pilgrims from Maharashtra were on their way to Yamunotri shrines when the incident occurred, officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Purannath, son of Gopalnath resident of Andheri, Mumbai, Jayashree daughter of Anil aged 23 years, a resident of Tunsar District Bhandar Maharashtra and Ashok, son of Mahadev aged 40 years and a resident of Tunsar District Bhandar Maharashtra.
This is the second such accident in three days when a vehicle has fallen into a deep gorge on the way to Yamunotri and Gangotri shrine and the local residents attribute it to over-speeding as the roads have become better due to the all-weather road project that is going on in the Char Dham area in addition to the untrained drivers who have little or no knowledge of driving in the hills.
The lack of knowledge of the geographical terrain is also one of the reasons why accidents occur in the hills apart from the continuous travelling on the Char Dham route which causes fatigue among drivers that also prima facie seems to be the reason for such accidents, said Aparn Yaduvanshi Superintendent of Police (SP) Uttarkashi said.
-
Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, hospitalised
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was admitted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he complained of chest pain. He is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Notably, the Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged ₹100-crore extortion and money laundering case.
-
Bengaluru: Bodies of 2 of 3 boys who drowned while swimming in lake found
An afternoon swim went awry after two boys drowned in the Dodda Gubbi lake in the Kothnur area of Bengaluru on Thursday. Search operations have recovered two bodies so far. A third body is still missing. The other two shouted for help when they couldn't spot the trio. An extensive search followed but failed to recover their bodies and had to be suspended after bad light on Thursday evening.
-
7 candidates elected 'unopposed' to Karnataka Legislative Council
All the seven candidates in the fray for the biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council, slated to be elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), were on Friday declared as elected "unopposed". The declaration paved the way for the BJP to gain a majority in the Upper House as four out of the seven new members are from the ruling party, two from Congress and JD(S) one.
-
Cash-strapped Bangalore University wants to make money. By selling jackfruit
Bangalore University, which has more than 650 affiliated colleges, has decided to auction off the 50-odd jackfruit trees on its 1,000-acre Jnanabharathi campus ahead of the upcoming jackfruit season. The varsity had tried to auction off the trees last year but did not gain any revenue due to the lack of demand and buyers. The auction is set to take place on May 31 and the university has some rules in place.
-
Shimla schools prepone vacation in view of PM Modi’s May 31 rally
Anticipating a huge gathering for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Ridge in Shimla on May 31, the district administration has asked schools to prepone their summer vacation to avoid traffic congestion on Tuesday. Also read: Seven soldiers killed after army vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh Modi will hold a roadshow in Shimla followed by the rally to celebrate the BJP-led NDA government's eight years in office at the Centre.
