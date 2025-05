A 35-year-old man died in a tiger attack-related incident at a jungle near Uttarakhand’s Corbett Tiger Reserve on Monday, forest officials said. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, son of Jabar Singh of Sakkanpur Peerumdara in the Ramnagar area. (Representative file photo)

Prakash Chandra Arya, divisional forest officer of the Tarai West Forest Division, said that locals alerted the department after spotting a big cat attack.

“On receiving the information, our team rushed to the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for postmortem,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, son of Jabar Singh of Sakkanpur Peerumdara in the Ramnagar area.

Also Read:Ranthambore’s tigers and their shrinking habitats

According to Arya, the deceased Vinod and several others had entered the forest under the Aampani beat to collect wood when a tiger suddenly pounced on him and dragged him into the jungle. When the others shouted, the animal released him and fled.

“The body was recovered about 100 metres from the site of the attack,” Arya said.

“We have sent the body for postmortem. Once the formalities are completed, an ex-gratia payment will be made to his family”, he added.