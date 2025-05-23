Ranthambore’s tigers and their shrinking habitats

The tragic tiger-human conflict in Rajasthan’s famous Ranthambore Tiger Reserve should wake up wild life experts in government for the damage they have done to the tiger reserves. In the early eighties, the famous Tiger Man, conservator Fateh Singh Rathore, fondly remembered as the only one to have given a ground strategy for tiger conservation in Ranthambore, is now lost to tiger experts in government. The tigers are in direct conflict with humans and Chief Wild Life Wardens (CWLWs) pacify them with live-baits rather than providing them a sustainable prey-base within their habitats. Segmental short-term and counter-productive solutions are often shot out as remedies to an ailing habitat. A tiger walks at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur district of India's Rajasthan. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

A copious loss of habitats and a decadal disappearance of forest cover is definitely the central cause of many frenzied man-animal conflicts. However, what escapes attention is the perfunctory attitude of CWLWs towards reintroduction of more predators from other habitats and different ecosystems without addressing the central cause of carrying capacity. An unresearched translocation and reintroduction disturbs prey base in forests besides many other forms of damages that it is likely to inflict both in a short-term and a long-term period. To manage predator populations. CWLWs bring live baits to forests and once this is not found enough, captive zoo animals which are no better than live baits are supplied under the cover of ‘increasing prey base’ in defiance of the guidelines given by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Central Zoo Authority (CZA). As predators get used to live baits, they give up hunting and fearlessly cross over to any human habitat in search of standing livestock. Only two days ago, a coalition of cheetahs had crossed the border of Kuna National Park and breached the human habitat of a village killing livestock. There are many questions looking for answers in this imbroglio.

The available data speaks for itself and can explain the problem more accurately. As per the India’s State of Forest Report (ISFR) of 2023, the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve where the tragic killing of the Forest Ranger has an increased tiger population of 80 but the tiger habitat has shrunk by 44.57 sq kms. Similarly, its adjoining Sariska has added 30 tigers from just two in the last 15 years but lost 15.95 sq kms of habitat. This imbalance within tiger reserves is faster in many other tiger reserves of India as well. Wildlife experts know it very well that an average tiger needs at least 60 to 100 sq kms to survive and similarly, a cheetah needs a minimum of 1500 sq kms for a sustainable prey base. Of the five largest tiger reserves in Rajasthan none exceeds an area of Ranthambore Reserve which is merely 1530 sq kms with roads and villages criss-crossing all over. This habitat area is in all fairness, suitable for not more than 15 tigers or even less as there are other competing predators on the same stock of prey. Many other tiger reserves are simply broken platforms or smaller segments of drying and wilting land masses of less than 500 sq kms and some even smaller like Darrah and Shargarh in Rajasthan. If this isn’t enough, the foresters fail to account that prey base is a primary requirement before releasing new predators or conserving growth of pre-existing ones. The herbivore prey base is not a free gift in a forest. It is dependent upon grasslands which are almost non-existent in a true sense of grasses which prey can actually consume. Most grasslands are converted to non-forest use such as agriculture, cultivation and mining. A phenomenal loss of 56,500 sq kms of grasslands which one can find in an official statement of Indian government to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in 2019 during COP 14 is a fact. The Aravali forest range which hold most of the Rajasthan’s tiger reserves has suffered highest degradation, thereby making it impossible for deer, the main prey base to sustain its population.

In coming times, tigers are going to face much heat and most zoos which are keeping deer for city’s ecological life may convert to prey-base farms. Shrinking habitats will bring tigers close to human populations. Due to lack of a committed policy to expand tiger habitats, CWLWs would continue to depend upon short-cut measures like offering them live-baits, which will further weaken their hunting skills. At the same time, reintroduction of new predators in their habitats will increase brutal competition for food and water. The government should undertake at least three urgent measures to address the situation. One, take non-government tiger experts on board on how to lure the tigers back into the core of forests and stop offering live-baits. Two, stop reintroduction of any more predators till forest areas are restored to match the prey need of tigers. Three, ban any more deer parks or zoos from coming up till a cradle to grave policy for zoo animals becoming part of the contract for seeking licence for a zoo and is acknowledged within the framework of the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972. Considering a rising fancy for wildlife and new business opportunities aligned to eco-tourism, wildlife may lose many more habitats to the construction of hotels, rail-tracks and roads. To stop man-animal conflicts, forests should be left to themselves, should not be fragmented and trespassed upon.

This article is authored by Amita Singh, former professor of law and governance, Jawaharlal Nehru University and president, Asia Pacific Disaster Research Group.