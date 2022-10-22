4 killed as massive boulder falls on houses in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Four people of a family were killed after a massive boulder came crashing on three houses following a landslide in Paingarh village in Tharali tehsil in Chamoli district around 1.35am on Saturday, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said.

The deceased were identified as Bachuli Devi (75), Sunita Devi (37), Devanand (57) and Ghananand (45).

A 15-year-old boy, identified as Yogesh, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to the higher centre.

Teams of SDRF and national disaster response force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot after an alert.

Lalita Negi, media-in charge SDRFsaid, “Upon receiving the information, they rushed their teams to the spot from Augustmuni post with necessary equipment.”

Five people were trapped under the debris. The rescue teams initially recovered a body trapped under the debris and rushed four other injured to CHC Tharali where three of them died during the treatment and the remaining one was referred to the higher centre, said district disaster management officer (Chamoli) Nand Kishore Joshi.

He said one of the three houses was completely damaged in the incident.

On September 17, a man from Uttar Pradesh died, while three others were injured in Nainital district when a boulder rolled down the mountain slope and smashed their car on the Khairna-Almora highway.

On June 29, one person died and two were injured in Chamoli district as a boulder fell over a car of pilgrims returning from Badrinath temple.

On June 26, a 27-year-old pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh died after a boulder fell from the hilltop on the bus he was travelling in. The incident took place near Kakragad on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway in Rudraprayag district.