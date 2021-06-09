Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 5 Uttarakhand teenagers drown in Pithoragarh while bathing in a river
5 Uttarakhand teenagers drown in Pithoragarh while bathing in a river

Five teenagers drowned and three others had a lucky escape while bathing in a river in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, about 480 km from capital Dehradun, on Wednesday morning
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The boys failed to estimate the depth of the river which was swollen due to heavy rains in the past few days, said police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five teenagers drowned and three others had a lucky escape while bathing in a river in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, about 480 km from capital Dehradun, on Wednesday morning. Police said all five bodies were fished out of Saryu river by revenue policemen with the help of local villagers.

“Eight teenagers between 15 and 16 years of age were returning from a wedding party in Ganai Gangoli area of the district in the morning. While on the way to Kona Dhaulia- their home, they decided to bathe in the river,” said BS Fonia, sub-divisional magistrate, Gangolihat.

Fonia said the boys identified as Ravindra Kumar and Mohit, both aged 16, Salil Kumar, Ramesh and Piyush, all aged 15, failed to estimate the depth of the river which was swollen due to heavy rains in the past few days.

“They started drowning and then were washed away with the river’s strong current. The other three, who had not entered deep waters, immediately came out and screamed for help. Soon, villagers gathered there and informed the revenue police officers who reached the scene but couldn’t save the boys,” said Fonia.

“The bodies have been sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. We have also cautioned the villagers not to go in the river as it is swollen due to rains,” said Fonia.

