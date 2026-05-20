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Air conditioner in ICU explodes in Dehradun hospital, kills 66-year-old patient

Officers said the fire was triggered after an air conditioner (AC) installed in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) allegedly exploded due to a short circuit.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 06:09 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
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A 66-year-old woman was killed and 16 others, including patients, attendants, police personnel and firefighters, were injured after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Dehradun on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 9.30 am at Panacea Hospital, which is located near the Rispana Bridge under the Nehru Colony police station area. (ANI)

The incident took place around 9.30 am at Panacea Hospital, which is located near the Rispana Bridge under the Nehru Colony police station area.

Officers said the fire was triggered after an air conditioner (AC) installed in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) allegedly exploded due to a short circuit. “The fire at the hospital was caused by an explosion in an AC unit installed inside the hospital’s ICU,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said.

Police said 14 patients were admitted to the hospital when the fire broke out. Hospital authorities said seven people trapped inside the hospital were safely rescued.

The administration also evacuated the building and secured the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. Three personnel from the police and fire services also sustained injuries during the rescue operation. Bansal added that the injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Officials said parts of the hospital, including ceilings and internal structures, suffered partial damage.

The district administration has ordered an assessment of losses and a detailed probe into the cause of the fire.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Air conditioner in ICU explodes in Dehradun hospital, kills 66-year-old patient
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Air conditioner in ICU explodes in Dehradun hospital, kills 66-year-old patient
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