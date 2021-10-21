Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Amit Shah to assess flood situation in Uttarakhand
dehradun news

Amit Shah to assess flood situation in Uttarakhand

Over the past one week, 52 people have died in Uttarakhand due to rain-related incidents, and at least 17 people are still missing.
The Union home minister will then depart for Delhi from the airport at around 1 pm in an IAF plane.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dehradun

Union minister of home Amit Shah will assess the flood situation and take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Over the past one week, 52 people have died in Uttarakhand due to rain-related incidents, and at least 17 people are still missing.

“On Thursday at 9.45 am, he (Shah) would leave to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami,” said Devendra Bhasin, the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit.

Bhasin added that the aerial survey will span for about two hours. “After conducting the aerial survey, he would reach Jolly Grant airport where he will hold a meeting with officials concerned at the state guest house from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm,” added Bhasin.

The Union home minister will then depart for Delhi from the airport at around 1 pm in an IAF plane.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
home minister amit shah summons delhi police chief uttarakhand flood
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As Uttarakhand rain deaths rise to 50, Oppn hammers BJP govt for ‘inaction’

Uttarakhand rain: Over 45 dead; Amit Shah to take stock of situation today

Uttarakhand rain: Char Dham Yatra to resume today

In Uttarakhand, Ganga breaches danger mark; officials monitor water level 24X7
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP