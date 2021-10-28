Amit Shah to begin BJP’s poll campaign in Uttarakhand on October 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dehradun on October 30 and begin BJP’s election campaign in the hill state which is going for polls early next year.

BJP state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Amit Shah will address a public rally in Dehradun on October 30, beginning the party’s election campaign in Uttarakhand. He said the party is holding meetings at various levels to review the preparations for the rally and make it a massive one.

“This will be a massive rally where Amit Shah will address people and share his vision for the development of the state. Lakhs of people and party workers will participate in the rally,” he said.

Kumar said BJP is confident that the people of the state will again repose their trust in the party and ensure their victory in the 2022 assembly polls.

All party leaders and workers have been asked to go into their areas and apprise other workers about the mega rally and encourage them to participate in it in a big way.

This will be Amit Shah’s second visit to the state in recent times. On October 21, Amit Shah had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the Kumaon division of the state, while assuring the state government of “every possible assistance”.

