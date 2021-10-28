Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Amit Shah to begin BJP’s poll campaign in Uttarakhand on October 30
dehradun news

Amit Shah to begin BJP’s poll campaign in Uttarakhand on October 30

This will be Amit Shah’s second visit to the state in recent times. On October 21, Amit Shah had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the Kumaon division of the state, while assuring the government of aid.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dehradun on October 30 and begin BJP’s election campaign in the hill state. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 11:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dehradun on October 30 and begin BJP’s election campaign in the hill state which is going for polls early next year.

BJP state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Amit Shah will address a public rally in Dehradun on October 30, beginning the party’s election campaign in Uttarakhand. He said the party is holding meetings at various levels to review the preparations for the rally and make it a massive one.

“This will be a massive rally where Amit Shah will address people and share his vision for the development of the state. Lakhs of people and party workers will participate in the rally,” he said.

Kumar said BJP is confident that the people of the state will again repose their trust in the party and ensure their victory in the 2022 assembly polls.

All party leaders and workers have been asked to go into their areas and apprise other workers about the mega rally and encourage them to participate in it in a big way.

This will be Amit Shah’s second visit to the state in recent times. On October 21, Amit Shah had conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the Kumaon division of the state, while assuring the state government of “every possible assistance”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP