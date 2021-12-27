Among Uttarakhand’s 3 new Omicron cases, a couple who returned from Delhi

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand on Monday confirmed three new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease as the government ordered a night curfew across the state starting at 11pm beginning Monday. Uttarakhand earlier had only one confirmed Omicron case.

“Among the three cases, one is from Haridwar while two others are from Dehradun. The one in Haridwar is a man who had come to Uttarakhand from Yemen about a week ago. The two others are an elderly couple, aged 74 and 65 years, who came in contact with their relatives who had come from Dubai in Delhi,” Uttarakhand director general of heath Dr Tripti Bahuguna said in a statement

“All the infected persons have been placed under quarantine and are given required treatment as per the Covid-19 protocol. They are in stable condition,” Bahuguna added.

The confirmation of the three Omicron cases comes hours after Uttarakhand chief secretary SS Sandhu ordered a 11pm-5am night curfew across the state.

According to the order, people associated with the delivery of essential services including health services, internet, DTH, petrol pumps and industrial activities will be allowed to move during the curfew period.

Transportation facilities from airport and railway stations will also be allowed with the passengers having valid travel documents. Movement of goods carriers will also be allowed during the night curfew period.

However, the movement of private vehicles will only be allowed in emergency situations. Media personnel can also move during the night curfew with valid IDs.