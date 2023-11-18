‘Anti-depression’ tablets being sent to workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday said they were giving anti-depression tablets to the 40 construction workers who have been trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel on the Yamunotri Highway since Sunday morning.

The doctors weren’t able to speak to the trapped workers on Friday due to the suspended rescue operation. (PTI)

The state government, in a press statement, said, “The health department has set up a camp outside the tunnel in a building where six beds have been arranged with necessary medicines. A total of 10 ambulances have also been deployed outside the tunnel. Doctors and other health workers are also stationed there. The trapped workers were being given Vitamin C, and D, Becosule Z, anti-depression tablets.”

Dr RCS Panwar, chief medical officer (CMO), Uttarkashi, said, “We have been sending a psychiatrist and senior physician inside the tunnel for counselling of the trapped workers. A few of them had complained about vomiting, and gastritis a few days ago. We had supplied the medicines through a pipe. We have also been giving them necessary supplements like Vitamin C, and D.” The CMO said the trapped workers haven’t complained about any serious illness despite being confined in a tunnel for over 150 hours.

“We have also been taking care of their nutrition and they are being supplied food like chana, puffed rice,” he said.

The health official said their doctors weren’t able to speak to the trapped workers on Friday due to the suspended rescue operation.

A co-worker of the tunnel construction company who didn’t wish to be named said, “Even though the rescuers and involved authorities have been claiming to take care of their health….everybody knows how difficult it is to live in the confinement for six days. They should be taken out of the tunnel before their health deteriorates…why the authorities are waiting for any untoward incident to happen?”

Dr B S Pokriyal, a doctor working at the Uttarkashi district hospital, said he had gone to the tunnel to speak to the trapped labourers on November 14.

He said, “I had asked them (trapped workers) about their well-being and health. One of the labourers I spoke to complained about a slight headache. We have been supplying necessary medicines and multivitamins.”

Dr Anindya Das, additional professor of psychiatry at AIIMS Rishikesh, speaking to HT earlier, said the situation of getting trapped in a tunnel for four days can be extremely traumatic and stressful to the labourers. “There will be a sense of fear and anxiety. Many could also have panic attacks and feeling of extreme helplessness. Conditions such as claustrophobia may be exacerbated in some and once rescued, symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) could develop in some labourers, who need to be psychologically evaluated and counselled. Evaluation is must as many of them may be not in a mental condition to work in a similar environment again”

“I would suggest that senior officials should communicate with them regularly if they can and reassure them that they will be rescued soon. People react differently in extreme stressful situations. Some may be having extreme thoughts. They need to be assured to stay calm as fear and panic can also increase their oxygen consumption,” he said.

He added that efforts should also be made to ensure rescuers, who are also working in stressful and dangerous conditions, are also taken care of and given time to rest periodically.