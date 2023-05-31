Ayurveda doctor, wife die by suicide in Uttarakhand’s Kashipur

A 48-year-old ayurveda doctor and his wife allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning in Kashipur area of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district. Police said a suicide note and some injections were found on the spot which suggested that it was a suicide.

Police said the doctor had been facing some financial problems and his had been suffering from a severe illness for a long time. (Representative Image)

Abhay Pratap Singh, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kashipur said, “A suicide note was found from the spot in which the doctor has written that he and his wife are committing suicide due to family circumstances and nobody is responsible for their extreme steps.”

According to police, the doctor used to live with his family in a rented accommodation in Kashipur. When the couple didn’t wake up in the morning on Wednesday, their 12-year-old son entered the room and found both of them lying on their bed and not responding. He informed his neighbours and they informed police.

Police rushed to the spot found a suicidal note, an injection and some vials. According to doctors, the vial found there is used for anaesthesia and it is likely that the doctor and his wife took an overdose of it

According to police, he was a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctor and used to work in a private hospital. His wife had been suffering from a severe illness for a long time. He had also been facing financial problems, said police.

“The doctor was facing a financial crisis and he was not even in a capacity to get his son admitted into a school,” said a neighbour on condition of anonymity.

Police are gathering further information from the doctor’s married daughter who lives in the Jaspur area of the district.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

