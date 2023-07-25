Offerings made in Kedarnath Dham to be counted inside glass room for transparency

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has constructed a glass house near the shrine to count the offerings made by devotees with an aim to ensure transparency.

Glass house built by Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) near the shrine. (HT Photo)

Ajendra Ajay, president of BKTC said, “The glass house constructed for the purpose was inaugurated on Monday and it will help in ensuring transparency in counting the cash that is received as an offering from the devotees visiting the shrine on a daily basis”.

He said the counting will also be recorded on CCTV cameras that have been installed inside the glass house.

Yogendra Singh, chief executive officer (BKTC) said, “Earlier, the counting was done in a closed room adjacent to the BKTC office at Kedarnath Dham but with the glass house in place, the counting of offerings made by devotees can be done in a transparent manner and the devotees will also be part of the counting process keeping a close watch on the whole process.”

The offerings that will be counted include gold, silver, and cash offered by devotees and offerings worth ₹18 crore have been collected so far this year, he added.

“The counting of the offerings at Badrinath Dham is also done in a transparent manner by placing transparent sheets around the room where the counting is done near the shrine”, said Singh.

Anand Shukla, priest at Kedarnath Dham welcome the movie.

“Although long overdue, it is a welcome move and will ensure transparency in the counting of the offerings made by devotees. Earlier, the counting of offerings in all the donation boxes was done every day after 3pm in a closed-door room but with the construction of a glass house even the pilgrims will be able to watch the counting process”, he said.

