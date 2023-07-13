Uttarakhand: Malan bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall; traffic affected

A bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district due to heavy rainfall in the state on Thursday.

More than 20 villages on the Bhabhar side of the road have been cut off from Kotdwar due to damage to the bridge. (HT Photo)

The main Malan bridge connecting Kotdwar with Bhabhar region in Pauri Garhwal district had collapsed resulting in long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road.

According to a police official, the main Malan Bridge that connects Kotdwar with the Bhabhar region caved in resulting in extensive damage and stalling of the traffic from both sides.

“We have diverted the traffic to another route which is near the damaged bridge for now and have deployed additional police force to manage the traffic”, the official added.

DK Yadav, executive engineer PWD (public works department) said, “A stretch of the bridge has been damaged along with the foundation of the 300-meter-long bridge. We are planning to restore the bridge by installing a baily bridge so that traffic can be restored while the concrete work to repair the bridge will be taken up in the coming days.”

“More than 20 villages on the Bhabhar side of the road have been cut off from Kotdwar due to damage to the bridge”, he added.

Ram Singh Rawat, a resident of Kotdwar said, “I was on my way to my native village in Bhabhar when police stopped me from going further and I had to return to Kotdwar.”

Ashish Chauhan, district magistrate Pauri visited the site to take stock of the situation and assess the damage.

According to locals, the bridge was over ten years old and in need of repair works.