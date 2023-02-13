Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Case filed over misinformation under Uttarakhand ordinance to check unfair means

Published on Feb 13, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the ordinance on Thursday last and governor Gurmit Singh gave his assent to it on Friday

The ordinance was notified on Saturday. (Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

The Uttarakhand Police have registered a case in the Uttarkashi district over alleged misinformation about the question papers for the recruitment of revenue department officials under an ordinance promulgated last week to check unfair means in competitive examinations.

One Arun Kumar, some unidentified candidates, and a news portal have been named in the First Information Report (FIR) filed in this case under the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the ordinance on Thursday last and governor Gurmit Singh gave his assent to it on Friday. The ordinance was notified on Saturday.

Police superintendent Arpan Yaduvanshi said they have filed the FIR over misinformation that the sealed question papers for the patwari/lekhpal recruitment exam at a polytechnic college were opened before they were distributed among candidates. “A video in this regard has been going viral on social media.”

The ordinance provides for life imprisonment and a fine of up to 10 crore. The offences under it are cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

