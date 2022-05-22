Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh administrator inspects Hallomajra school after reports of inadequacies

Purohit, Chandigarh administrator, discussed a new school in Hallomajra and asked for students to be sent to a nearby school amid reports of a few classes being taken under a tin shed in the sweltering heat
Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit inspected the government school in Hallomajra after reports of inadequacies. (HT File (Representative image))
Published on May 22, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday visited the Government High School in Hallomajra with UT adviser Dharam Pal and education department officials after reports of a few classes being taken under a tin shed in the sweltering heat.

Purohit discussed making a new school in Hallomajra and asked for Class 9 and 10 students to be sent to the government school in Makhan Majra in the meantime. 

Pal said the UT administration will arrange for school buses to take these students to Makhan Majra.

Notably, a second wing of the school was to be built for which the tin shed had been put up in 2008 to accommodate the increasing number of students, but the proposal to build the school was dismissed as the land was right next to a major road.

UT engineering and education department officials have been asked to submit a report on this issue.

