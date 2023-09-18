Chhota Rajan’s aide & J Dey murder case convict arrested from Indo-Nepal border

The special task force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested an aide of gangster Chhota Rajan, Deepak Sisodia and convict in the June 2011 murder of journalist J Dey.

Police said that he was suspected to have fled to Nepal. (HT Photo)

Deepak, who was serving a life term, was out on 45-day parole in January 2022 but did not return to Amravati central jail on March 8.

He was suspected to have fled to Nepal, police said.

A case was registered at Haldwani police station in Nainital district under section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Mumbai Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Ayush Agarwal said, “We arrested Chhota Rajan’s aide from Banbasa (Champawat district) on the Indo-Nepal border on Monday morning. We have been making efforts for his arrest for a year and he was suspected to have taken shelter in Nepal. We had received confidential information that he comes to his home town in Haldwani secretly by crossing the border from Nepal.”

“On Sunday night, our team received information about his plan to visit Haldwani following which we deployed a team at Banbasa (Champawat district) to arrest him. As he crossed the border in his car, our team arrested him near Banbasa railway station from where he was brought to Haldwani. He will be sent to Mumbai following formalities”, Agarwal said.

Deepak is a native of Jeetpur Negi village in Haldwani in Nainital district and Nainital Police had also announced a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest.

Dey (51) was allegedly gunned down in Mumbai’s Powai while he was travelling for some work on his scooter, allegedly at the behest of gangster Rajan.

Deepak was arrested in 2011 for his involvement in J Dey murder case and is believed to have given the .32 mm US-made revolver to alleged Rajan aide Satish Kalya at Kathgodam, near Nainital, was zeroed in by Nainital police and later handed over to Mumbai police.

