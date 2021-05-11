Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tehri damages houses, shops: Official

Severe damage was caused to buildings in Uttarakhand on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst which occurred in Tehri-Garhwal district. Officials said that two local municipality buildings were completely washed away in the heavy water flow after the cloudburst in Devprayag, which is 110 km from state capital Dehradun.

The cloudburst occurred in the evening at around 5pm when heavy rains lashed the hill town bringing down heavy muck with rainwater down the hills, the official said.

Officials present at the spot said extensive damage was caused to municipality buildings.

"The heavy rain and muck caused significant damage to the shops and other buildings in the market. Two of the multi-purpose buildings of the municipality were completely washed away while at least four shops were also heavily damaged," Devprayag municipality chairman Krishna Kant Kothiyal said.

"So far no loss of life has been reported as the shops and the damaged buildings were closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The assessment of the property damage is yet to be done," Kothiyal told HT.

Meanwhile, station house officer of Devprayag police station, Mahipal Singh Rawat, said, "Soon after the incident, people living near the damaged properties have been shifted to safe places. A team of state disaster response force is also on the way for the rescue operation. So far there is no loss of life."

