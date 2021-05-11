Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tehri damages houses, shops: Official
dehradun news

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tehri damages houses, shops: Official

Officials said that two local municipality buildings were completely washed away in the heavy water flow after the cloudburst in Devprayag, which is 110 km from state capital Dehradun.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Officials present at the spot said extensive damage was caused to municipality buildings.(HT Photo)

Severe damage was caused to buildings in Uttarakhand on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst which occurred in Tehri-Garhwal district. Officials said that two local municipality buildings were completely washed away in the heavy water flow after the cloudburst in Devprayag, which is 110 km from state capital Dehradun.

The cloudburst occurred in the evening at around 5pm when heavy rains lashed the hill town bringing down heavy muck with rainwater down the hills, the official said.

Officials present at the spot said extensive damage was caused to municipality buildings.

"The heavy rain and muck caused significant damage to the shops and other buildings in the market. Two of the multi-purpose buildings of the municipality were completely washed away while at least four shops were also heavily damaged," Devprayag municipality chairman Krishna Kant Kothiyal said.

"So far no loss of life has been reported as the shops and the damaged buildings were closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The assessment of the property damage is yet to be done," Kothiyal told HT.

Meanwhile, station house officer of Devprayag police station, Mahipal Singh Rawat, said, "Soon after the incident, people living near the damaged properties have been shifted to safe places. A team of state disaster response force is also on the way for the rescue operation. So far there is no loss of life."

Severe damage was caused to buildings in Uttarakhand on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst which occurred in Tehri-Garhwal district. Officials said that two local municipality buildings were completely washed away in the heavy water flow after the cloudburst in Devprayag, which is 110 km from state capital Dehradun.

The cloudburst occurred in the evening at around 5pm when heavy rains lashed the hill town bringing down heavy muck with rainwater down the hills, the official said.

Officials present at the spot said extensive damage was caused to municipality buildings.

"The heavy rain and muck caused significant damage to the shops and other buildings in the market. Two of the multi-purpose buildings of the municipality were completely washed away while at least four shops were also heavily damaged," Devprayag municipality chairman Krishna Kant Kothiyal said.

"So far no loss of life has been reported as the shops and the damaged buildings were closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The assessment of the property damage is yet to be done," Kothiyal told HT.

Meanwhile, station house officer of Devprayag police station, Mahipal Singh Rawat, said, "Soon after the incident, people living near the damaged properties have been shifted to safe places. A team of state disaster response force is also on the way for the rescue operation. So far there is no loss of life."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tehri garhwal
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP