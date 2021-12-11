Uttarakhand CM Dhami warns of action against objectionable comments about late defence personnel

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday warned of stringent legal action against anyone who makes any objectionable comment about any late defence personnel on social media or otherwise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dhami said respect for soldiers is “topmost for us” and remembered late chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed along with his wife Madhulika and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Also Read| Gen Bipin Rawat’s daughters collect ashes, to immerse them in Haridwar

“Late CDS Gen Rawat will always be Uttarakhand's pride. If any miscreant makes any objectionable comment about any late defence personnel on social media or otherwise, our govt will take stringent legal action against them,” Rawat told the news agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Uttarakhand chief minister's warning comes a day after his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that legal action will be taken against those who make disrespectful comments about General Rawat.

Also Read| Offensive posts about Gen Rawat's chopper crash won't be tolerated: Karnataka CM

"Offensive tweets and social media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our CDS General Bipin Rawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our police officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders," Bommai tweeted on Friday.

“Every Indian should strongly condemn this act of perverted minds against the man who led the armed forces to defend the country,” Bommai told reporters in Shiggaon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

General Rawat and his wife Madhulika were laid side by side on the same pyre for cremation at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini lit the funeral pyre of their parents.

General Rawat was cremated with full military honours including a 17-gun salute by the military. Politicians, security personnel, envoys among others paid their last respects to the country's first CDS.

Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Group Captain Varun Singh, who is the lone survivor of the December 8 helicopter crash, is maintaining vital signs, but his condition remains critical.

(With agency inputs)