129 crocodiles, 102 alligators found in Corbett during aquatic animal counting

The Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) has 129 crocodiles, 102 alligators and 183 otters, according to the latest Corbett aquatic animal count released on Tuesday. Their numbers were 165, 96 and 142, respectively in the last counting in 2022. While the number of crocodiles decreased by 36, alligators and otters marked an increase of 6 and 41, respectively.

The counting of aquatic animals in the Corbett Tiger Reserve is conducted every year during the summer season. (HT Photo)

CTR director Dheeraj Pandey said the counting of aquatic animals in CTR is conducted every year. Counting of elephants, tigers and birds has already been carried out. A three-day counting of aquatic animals had been conducted from March 15 to 17 but the final counting report was released on Tuesday.

“The count of aquatic animals is conducted in the summer season to check the bio-diversity and for the conservation of aquatic life. We plan and work for the conservation of such animals as these are an important part of CTR,” Pandey said.

He said, “Counting of aquatic animals was carried out in 12 ranges of CTR and Kalagarh Tiger Reserve. Forty-eight teams of forest officials and experts were engaged in counting. Counting was conducted on rivers, wetlands of CTR and Kalagarh dam under Kalagarh Tiger Reserve.”

Alligators were spotted less in counting. The counting was carried out in March and alligators prefer to stay in water in the summer season, he added.

Alligators and crocodiles both come in crocodile order but are different species. They are both unique in colour, shape and size. An Alligator has a U-shaped snout and webbed feet while a crocodile has a V-shaped snout and feet which are not webbed but possess a jagged fringe, said an official.

In Uttarakhand, crocodiles are found in the Corbett landscape, Terai area, some areas of Haridwar forest division and Rajaji National Park landscape. In August last year, forest officials of Khatima in US Nagar district booked villagers involved in killing a crocodile. They killed the crocodile suspecting it had devoured a 13-year-old boy and wanted the deceased’s body from its stomach. In May 2021, a crocodile was rescued by the villagers and forest officials in US Nagar. It was then released in Dhaura dam. In September 2020, an eight-year-old girl was killed by a crocodile in Haridwar forest division.

Of the 23 crocodilian species found in the world, India has three species. Uttarakhand has two of the three crocodilian species- Mugger Crocodile and Gharial (in Corbett landscape). Mugger Crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), the most widespread freshwater croc species.