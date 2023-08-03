Couple found murdered at their residence in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur: Police

A couple was found dead at their residence and an elderly woman was injured in Uttarakhand’s Uddham Singh Nagar, police said.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place in the wee hours on Thursday in the Rudrapur area of the district, adding that they have identified the accused.

Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar said that the accused has already been identified and a team has been formed to nab him.

“We have formed six teams to nab the accused of the Rudrapur incident. Police teams have been sent to his possible hide-outs in UP (Uttar Pradesh). The teams are also scanning the CCTV camera footage to locate him.”

Police have identified the deceased as Sanjiv Yadav, 38, and his wife Sonali, 35.

A man entered their house in the wee hours on Thursday and slit the throats of Yadav and his wife while they were sleeping, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the couple’s daughter was also sleeping with them and she woke up to the screaming of her mother. She saw the accused and ran out, raising an alarm. Hearing her screams, Sonali’s mother Gauri Mandal and her 16-year-old son Jay came out of their room and tried to nab the accused, police said, however, the accused attacked them hurting the elderly woman and fled.

Gauri received severe injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital, said police.

Police said they arrived at the spot upon receiving information and collected evidence after taking the bodies into possession. Forensic experts were also roped in to collect evidence, they said.

Yadav and his wife used to work in a factory in an industrial area in Rudrapur, police said. Yadav hailed from Azamgarh of UP and after marriage, they lived at her mother-in-law’s house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month a couple was found dead at their residence in Dehradun’s Clement Town area.

In February last year, a couple was allegedly killed in Dehradun’s Patel Nagar by a 47-year-old tenant, who had moved into the house nearly a week ago, following a dispute over money.

In September 2021, a 55-year-old woman and her 50-year-old servant were found murdered in the Premnagar area of Dehradun.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON