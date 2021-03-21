Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Dehradun hospital barred from conducting Covid vaccination for overcharging, probe ordered
ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The Dehardun Chief Medical Officer on Sunday barred a private hospital from continuing the Covid-19 vaccination drive after people complained of overcharging by the hospital authorities.

The official said that the hospital was charging more than the amount fixed by the government for getting vaccinated.

Speaking to ANI, Anup Dimri, Chief Medical Officer, Dehradun said, "Complaints were received from people that Krishna Medical Center located at Inder Road was charging more than 250 that has been fixed by the government as the fees for Covid-19 vaccination. The medical centre has been barred from continuing the vaccination drive and an investigation has been ordered in this case."

Meanwhile, India scaled a significant peak in its battle against Covid-19 pandemic, with the total vaccination coverage surpassing 4 crores on Saturday, said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry,4,20,63,392 vaccine doses were administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.

These include 77,06,839 healthcare workers (1st dose), 48,04,285 healthcare workers (2nd dose), 79,57,606 frontline workers (1st dose), 24,17,077 frontline workers (2nd Dose), 32,23,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,59,53,973 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years, said the ministry on Saturday.

