Delhi tourist drowns in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Ankush was swept away by the strong currents of the river when he had gone to bathe in the river near the Nim beach.
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 08:53 PM IST
A tourist from Delhi drowned while bathing in the Ganga in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Tuesday, police said.

The State Disaster Response Force's deep divers found his body stuck in between rocks around 25 feet under water, hours after the incident, Sub-Inspector, Dhalwala, Kavindra Sajwan, who led the search operation, said.

He was identified as Ankush Joss, a resident of East Gokulpuri, Delhi. His family has been informed, Sajwan said.

Ankush was swept away by the strong currents of the river when he had gone to bathe in the river near the Nim beach in the morning, he said. 

