Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Expedite issuing death certificates for those missing in Feb floods: U'khand CM
Expedite issuing death certificates for those missing in Feb floods: U'khand CM

A flash flood in Rishiganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers on February 7 killed 77 people and left more than a 100 missing besides causing largescale damage to two hydel power projects at Raini and Tapovan.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. (Photo @TIRATHSRAWAT)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday asked officials to speed up the process of issuing death certificates for people who went missing in last months flash floods in Chamoli district so that compensation could be distributed to their families without delay.

The chief minister also asked officials to make all preparations in view of the upcoming monsoon season during which the vulnerability of the state to natural disasters increases.

Reviewing the works of the disaster management department through video conference, the Rawat said workshops should be organised to create awareness among people about natural disasters.

The district magistrates should have their contacts up to the village level in order to get alerts and updates in times of an emergency. Teams should be constituted up to the Nyay Panchayat-level and kits containing all necessary equipment required should be made available to them, Rawat said.

On strengthening the early warning systems, Rawat asked officials to speed up operationalisation of the doppler radar at Surkanda and setting up another one in Lansdowne. Building construction workers will be trained in building earthquake resistent houses in the hills.

A proposal will soon be sent to the Centre for arranging air ambulances to deal with exigencies during a natural disaster, Rawat said and also announced that a research institute on disaster management will soon be opened in the state. 

Minister of State for Disaster Management Dhan Singh Rawat said a seminar on disaster management will soon be held in Dehradun. Also, a chapter on disaster management is being introduced in all universities of the state, besides a six-month certificate course on the subject, he said.

