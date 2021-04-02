Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Focus on coronavirus testing, treatment of people: Uttarakhand CM to officials
dehradun news

Focus on coronavirus testing, treatment of people: Uttarakhand CM to officials

He asked officials to ensure compliance of the treatment protocol to reduce the fatality rate.
PTI | , Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Uttarakhand should become a state with 100 per cent vaccination, the chief minister said during a review meeting, asking officials to prepare a fool-proof plan for this.

Expressing concern over a spike in coronavirus cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday directed officials to focus on testing and treatment of coronavirus patients besides extending vaccination facilities to rural areas, according to a statement.

Uttarakhand should become a state with 100 per cent vaccination, the chief minister said during a review meeting, asking officials to prepare a fool-proof plan for this.

He asked officials to ensure compliance of the treatment protocol to reduce the fatality rate.

Rawat said fresh awareness campaigns should be held involving people who command social respect to teach people the importance of masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing.

The chief minister, who is himself working from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on March 22, asked officials to ramp up testing in view of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and make arrangements required for the safety of people during the forthcoming "Char Dham Yatra" season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP