Foreign countries realised India can play important role: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Foreign countries have changed their mindset about India and now they have realised that India can play an important role in maintaining peace in the world, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

Speaking at an RSS volunteercamp at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district, Bhagwat said that India is stepping ahead in the world with regard to its pride and position in global affairs.

According to a senior RSS office bearer, who did not wish to be named, Bhagwat is staying with the volunteers in a camp being held in Dron college on Dineshpur road at Rudrapur. He arrived at Rudrapur from Delhi on Saturday evening and would stay here till Tuesday evening. Over 240 volunteers from Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh are attending the training camp.

According to local RSS leaders, in his address on Sunday, Bhagwat said that a family forms society and society forms a nation. “Therefore, we should opt for such a character to strengthen the family, society and nation. RSS’s role is very vital in strengthening the nation”, he said.

A Sangh worker, who is part of the camp management, said that to reach out to the people in the area, RSS volunteers are collecting rotis for the camp from families of the nearby areas. “Rice, dal, vegetables and other edible items are being prepared in the camp to provide food to the volunteers but rotis are being collected from nearby areas.”

“Sangh workers provide envelopes (packets) to the families willing to cook and supply the rotis. Such families are asked to cook 8-10 rotis for the camp. The families put them in the provided packets and hand over the same to the Sangh workers,” he said.

“This practice of collecting rotis from the families is to connect or associate them with Sangh. Some families are already associated with Sangh and some families have come forward with a will to be associated with Sangh. We are collecting around 2,500 rotis for lunch and 2,500 for dinner through this practice,” he added.

Manjunath TC, senior superintendent of police, US Nagar said, “All security arrangements have been made in connection with Mohan Bhagwat’s stay. Ample force has been deployed in the periphery of the camp.”

Bhagwat visited Rudrapur in 2018 also when an RSS camp was held at Janta Inter College and he had stayed here for two days.