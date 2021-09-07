Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Forest guard to pay 3.64 lakh as penalty for involvement in tree felling
Forest guard to pay 3.64 lakh as penalty for involvement in tree felling

By Ankur Sharma
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Forest guard Pankaj Singh has been transferred from Terai Central Forest division to Forest Research Wing Haldwani. (Ht File)

A penalty of 3.64 lakh fine will be realised from a forest guard in case of illegal felling in the Terai Central Forest division in Kumaon division of Uttarakhand. The fine will be recovered from his salary in 50 instalments, forest officials said.

Abhilasha Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO) Terai Central Forest division, said, “forest team had caught a pickup vehicle loaded with rosewood logs two years ago in July 2019. In this, about 8-10 logs of rosewood were recovered from the vehicle”.

“In the initial investigation, a case of illegal felling from Tanda forest range came to light. After prima facie investigation, forest guard Pankaj Singh of Tanda range was suspended. Apart from this, the investigation of this case was handed over to SDO Shivraj Singh posted in Terai East Forest division,” she said.

“Now, the SDO has completed the investigation of this case. According to the investigation report of the SDO, the forest guard has been found guilty in the illegal cutting,” she added.

“Uttarakhand forest department has imposed a penalty of 3.64 lakh on Pankaj Singh. This fine will be recovered from his salary in 50 instalments” she said.

According to forest officials, forest guard Pankaj Singh has been transferred from Terai Central Forest division to Forest Research Wing Haldwani. After this, the officials of the Terai Central Forest division have written a letter to the forest research officers for recovery of this fine.

“We have written a letter to Sanjeev Chaturvedi chief conservator of forests and in-charge forest research wing to recover the file from Pankaj’s salary in 50 instalments” she added

