Fresh cracks in Joshimath; five families shifted to relief camps

Fresh cracks have appeared in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, months after the town made headlines for its deteriorating geological situation. At least five families from Sunil ward have been shifted to relief camps as fear spreads of further instability due to rains in the ongoing monsoon season. The development comes ahead of the relaunching of agitation by affected families in the town over the non-fulfilment of the 11-point demands despite an assurance from chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to the latest data released by the Chamoli district administration, 868 structures have developed cracks in the Joshimath town (File Photo)

Chamoli district disaster management officer (DDMO), Nand Kishore Joshi confirmed the development.

He said, “After fresh cracks appeared in Sunil ward, the administration shifted five families to hotels (relief camps). We have been monitoring the situation regularly.”

In July, panic was triggered after a 6-feet hole appeared in Sunil ward and a long crack on Auli-Joshimath road.

In June, local residents met district magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana over possible threats to the town during monsoon rains.

On July 26, Joshimath sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kumkum Joshi said a group of geologists will examine the new crack that surfaced on the Joshimath-Auli road.

Authorities earlier also said they will begin retrofitting houses/buildings which have small cracks and are located on “safe” land after the monsoon rains. Retrofitting involves making structures more resistant to seismic activity. The move for retrofitting came months after a 15-member National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) team arrived in Joshimath for the post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA). PDNA is an internationally accepted methodology for determining the physical damages, economic losses, and costs of meeting recovery needs through a government-led process after a natural disaster.

According to the latest data released by the Chamoli district administration, 868 structures have developed cracks in the town. Officials said 181 of them are in the unsafe zone while 296 families are living in camps, rented accommodations, etc.

The official data has been unchanged since February 6 even though fresh cracks develop in the town.

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) has already announced to revive the agitation with a ‘Tiranga’ yatra on the Independence Day on August 15 and hold a sit-in every day from the next day onwards. Locals have alleged the government’s apathy towards them continued even though new areas witness cracks amid rains in the ongoing monsoon season.

Meanwhile, some families have left their homes and many will be shifted to safer locations after Pagnau village, around 25 km from Joshimath town, due to a landslide, said Chamoli DDMO.

Joshimath SDM Kumkum Joshi conducted a ground inspection and ordered the shifting of affected families to safer locations.