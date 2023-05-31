Char Dham Yatra stopped briefly at Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib due to snow, rain

Fresh spell of snow at Kedarnath in and Hemkund Sahib in Uttar Pradesh forced the district authorities to stop the yatra for a brief period on Wednesday while heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms led to a dip in temperatures and put the normal life out of gear in the state.

The Char Dham Yatra at Kedarnath was stopped for a brief period due to heavy rains in the Gaurikund area and snow at the Kedarnath shrine on Wednesday. (File Photo)

At Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district, the pilgrims faced heavy spells of rain and hail early morning and by noon the fresh spell of snow at Kedarnath shrine created inconvenience for the people who had already embarked on the yatra route.

“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team deployed at the Kedarnath yatra route helped the pilgrims who were facing difficulties due to heavy rain and snow,” said Lalita Negi, media cell in charge, SDRF.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of snow at Hemkund Sahib shrine in Chamoli district led to the halting of the yatra for a brief period.

Surendra Patwal, executive engineer, Public Works Department in Chamoli district said, “The yatra was stopped for a brief period at Hemkund sahib with the fresh spell of snow near the shrine area while intermittent snowfall were reported in the lower areas near Govind Ghat.”

A team of the PWD department consisting of 20 people along with the Indian Army personnel were deployed to clear the snow and the yatra resumed once the snow was cleared, he said

NK Joshi, district disaster management authority officer, Chamoli district, said, “ Most of the pilgrims undertook the yatra early morning from Ghangria. As there is no accommodation arrangement at Hemkund Sahib shrine, the pilgrims returned back to Ghangaria for an overnight stay before the start of the fresh spell of snow and as such no pilgrim was stuck in the fresh spell of snow.”

In Mussoorie, heavy rains lashed across the town resulting in water logging at Mall Road and other linking roads causing a great deal of inconvenience to residents and tourists alike.

The residents of the town blamed the ongoing construction work for the water logging on Mall Road and blamed the executing agency for the shoddy work being done in town.

Hukum Singh Rawat, aged 65 a resident of Kulri Bazaar said, “ I have lived my whole life in Mussoorie and it is for the first time I am seeing Mall Road so waterlogged due to a faulty drainage system.”

Devendra Singh, a tourist from Noida said, “ The water on the Mall Road caused of a great deal of inconvenience, especially to the children.”

Rajendra Pal, executive engineer, PWD Dehradun division, said, “ The road construction work is being hampered by the heavy rains but we are working overtime with the aim of completing the work in the month of June.”

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains, the water levels at Kempty Fall surged and with the boulders shooting down towards the swimming pool, the tourists stayed away from going inside the pool for a brief period.

Amit Sharma, police station in-charge, Kempty, said, “ Heavy gush of water at the Kempty falls triggered by heavy rain was leading to boulders falling at the pool site so we have prohibited the tourists from entering the pool and we are keeping a close watch at the situation by deploying additional police force.”

In Uttarkashi, the traffic was stopped at Dabarkot on Yamunotri Highway near Janki Chatti due to the landslide and boulder fall while the road at Bandarkot on Gangotri Highway that was closed due to landslide debris was reopened by noon.

Devendra Patwal, district disaster management authority officer, Uttarkashi said,” The road at Bandarkot has been reopened while at Dabarkot the work has been stopped and traffic halted due to boulders falling continuously.”

