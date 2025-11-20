Go for crop diversification, embrace farm-to-fork models: Haryana CM Saini to growers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday urged farmers to move beyond traditional farming and embrace farm-to-fork models while focusing on diversifying crops even as over ₹316 crore were directly transferred to the bank accounts of 15.82 lakh farmers of the state under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana. Over ₹ 316 Cr transferred to bank accounts of 15.82 lakh Haryana farmers under PM-KISAN instalment, Saini said.

Under the PM-KISAN Yojana, farmers receive financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday released the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN Yojana from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, a state-level function was organised in Palwal district where chief minister Saini was the chief guest. Similar programmes were held across all districts which were attended by ministers and Members of Parliament.

The chief minister stated that ₹14.86 crore were credited Wednesday to the bank accounts of 74,299 farmers in Palwal district. With this 21st instalment, a total of ₹7,234 crore has been disbursed to Haryana farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme so far.

Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been consistently working to empower farmers and enhance their prosperity.

He said Haryana is continuously working to ensure the welfare of farmers and make agriculture a profitable sector. Saini said that the state government has been promoting natural farming and encouraging horticultural crops as an alternative to traditional crops to boost fruit and vegetable cultivation.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, designed to protect horticultural farmers from market fluctuations, assistance totaling ₹135 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of about 30,000 farmers over the last 11 years, he said.